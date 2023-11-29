The High Wire - VACCINE EXPERTS UNDER OATH. Absolutely Shocking.

ICAN CEO and Host of ‘The HighWire,’ Del Bigtree, joins ICAN Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., on the stage of Freedom Fest, in Memphis, TN, where they present ‘Vaccine Experts Under Oath: Shocking Revelations in the Fight for Transparency And Truth.’ Everything you thought you knew about vaccines, is wrong. Listen to Del and Aaron take you through court depositions and cross examinations of the world’s leading vaccine experts. Listen to shocking admissions by these experts, in their own words, when they are compelled to tell the truth, under oath.

