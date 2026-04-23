ISRAEL’s casualties have hit Historic Levels: For the First Time the IDF lost 47 soldiers in 5 hours

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Meanwhile, over the past 48 hours, the Israeli Army's position in southern Lebanon has rapidly deteriorated. Even though on April 17, Lebanon and Israel signed a temporary ceasefire, the fighting between the IDF and the Lebanese Government. .................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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