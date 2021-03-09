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CANCELING CRITICAL THINKING
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453 views • March 09, 2021
CANCELING CRITICAL THINKING
NYU Professor, Mark Crispin Miller, is the latest victim in the era of cancel culture. During his popular “Propaganda” class, Miller offered his students information from both sides of the mask discussion, citing scientific evidence and promoting critical thinking on the divisive topic. What happened next might shock you...
#CancelCulture #CancelCult #MarkCrispinMiller #NYU #Propaganda #DominantNarrative #MaskEfficacy #HigherLearning #DelBigtree #TheHighWire
POSTED: March 9, 2021
NYU Professor, Mark Crispin Miller, is the latest victim in the era of cancel culture. During his popular “Propaganda” class, Miller offered his students information from both sides of the mask discussion, citing scientific evidence and promoting critical thinking on the divisive topic. What happened next might shock you...
#CancelCulture #CancelCult #MarkCrispinMiller #NYU #Propaganda #DominantNarrative #MaskEfficacy #HigherLearning #DelBigtree #TheHighWire
POSTED: March 9, 2021
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