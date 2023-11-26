Oct7th Attack Gaia tried to escape - the terrorists killed her while on the phone with her father

Oct7th Attack Gaia tried to escape - the terrorists killed her while on the phone with her fatherכאן | חדשות - תאגיד השידור הישראליhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWOqNnLsjN8
Gaia tried to escape - the terrorists killed her while on the phone with her father
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.