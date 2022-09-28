WHAT IS THE REAL STORM UPON US?

I liken everything going on to playing guitar, one hand does the strumming, which you focus on, while the other hand does the actual work of playing the notes, which escapes most peoples perceptions, very much like what is happening right now
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.