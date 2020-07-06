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Law of One Debunked? Carla Rueckert Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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23 views • July 06, 2020
Has the Law of One finally been debunked?
See the rest of this video here - https://www.getwisdom.com/carla-rueckert-channeled-by-karl-mollison-30oct2018/ From https://www.intermetu.com/carla-l-rueckert-m-a
The late Carla Rueckert (1943 – 2015) is the world-famous
channeler of the Law of One material, otherwise known as
the RA Material.
Carla L. Rueckert-McCarty, Christian mystic and librarian
by training, formed a partnership in 1968 with Don Elkins,
a physics professor and commercial airline pilot, to begin
a serious and systematic investigation into the UFO
phenomenon.
This partnership grew into the non-profit organization based
in Louisville, Kentucky that exists to this day known as L/L
Research (short for Love/Light Research).
As the 60’s came to a close, Don and Carla’s investigations
into UFO’s led them to information allegedly obtained by
means of telepathic contact with beings that we on Earth
would consider ET’s. From this point forward, the nature of
their research began to shift from the outer evidence of the
UFO phenomenon – i.e., abductees, physical evidence of UFO’s,
eyewitness accounts, etc. – to the purely spiritual dimension
of the UFOs’ message and purpose.
Using information detailing how to achieve and sustain
telepathic contact (what we would nowadays call “channeling”),
they developed and refined their own set of protocols in order
to begin receiving channeled messages from these UFO entities.
From that time to the present day, the positively oriented
information received has been unwaveringly concerned with
humankind’s metaphysical situation with regard to the
potentials of the Earth illusion for facilitating spiritual
evolution.
These sources speak of a unified creation wherein all is One,
all is the Creator, and the seeker’s journey is one of knowing
the self, accepting the self, and becoming the Creator.
Carla began this type of channeling in 1974 and continued up
until 2011 when a major back surgery caused her to put her
channeling on hold during her prolonged recovery. After her
passing in 2015, L/L Research, led by her husband Jim McCarty,
took up the torch and continues the channeling experiment into
the present day.
Carla authored A Wanderer’s Handbook, A Book of Days:
Channelings from the Holy Spirit, A Channeling Handbook, and
Living the Law of One 101 – The Choice, among others books.
Chief among her many accomplishments is the role she played
as the trance channel through which came the groundbreaking,
and to this day unparalleled, series of books entitled The
Law of One. The five volumes in the Law of One series consist
of 106 sessions of Q&A between Don Elkins and an advanced
intelligence that identified itself as Ra. Carla Rueckert was
the tuned-trance instrument, Don Elkins the questioner, and
Carla’s future husband, Jim McCarty, was the scribe.
This contact took place between 1981 and 1984.
What distinguished this particular contact from the larger
body of her other, consciously channeled, work was the fact
that the contact with those of Ra was a “narrow band
transmission” and as such required that she be completely
unconscious during the transmission of information. Because
of this arrangement, Ra was able to manipulate Carla’s vocal
cords and speak directly to the group with virtually zero
human filtering. This resulted in a dramatic increase in
the quality and profundity of the ET message of unity, love,
light, and joy.
Ra’s intent during this dialogue was to serve as a humble
messenger for the Law of One, that single law which states
that: “The Law of One, though beyond the limitation of name,
as you call vibratory sound complexes, may be approximated
by stating that all things are one, that there is no
polarity, no right or wrong, no disharmony, but only
identity. All is one, and that one is love/light, light/love,
the Infinite Creator.”
Carla L. Rueckert-McCarty passed into larger life in her
home in Louisville, Kentucky.. Her husband and research
associate, Jim McCarty, continues the work started by her
and Don decades ago, including serving as the instructor
for the IMU class, Basic Principle of the Law of One. L/L
Research continues to hold workshops throughout the year
along with weekly public meditations from September through
May. Their community website, www.bring4th.org, serves the
L/L readership with forums, blogs, and chat rooms.
To learn more about Carla, check out the website at
www.llresearch.org.
What happens to channelers beyond what we think we know?
See the rest of this video here - https://www.getwisdom.com/carla-rueckert-channeled-by-karl-mollison-30oct2018/ From https://www.intermetu.com/carla-l-rueckert-m-a
The late Carla Rueckert (1943 – 2015) is the world-famous
channeler of the Law of One material, otherwise known as
the RA Material.
Carla L. Rueckert-McCarty, Christian mystic and librarian
by training, formed a partnership in 1968 with Don Elkins,
a physics professor and commercial airline pilot, to begin
a serious and systematic investigation into the UFO
phenomenon.
This partnership grew into the non-profit organization based
in Louisville, Kentucky that exists to this day known as L/L
Research (short for Love/Light Research).
As the 60’s came to a close, Don and Carla’s investigations
into UFO’s led them to information allegedly obtained by
means of telepathic contact with beings that we on Earth
would consider ET’s. From this point forward, the nature of
their research began to shift from the outer evidence of the
UFO phenomenon – i.e., abductees, physical evidence of UFO’s,
eyewitness accounts, etc. – to the purely spiritual dimension
of the UFOs’ message and purpose.
Using information detailing how to achieve and sustain
telepathic contact (what we would nowadays call “channeling”),
they developed and refined their own set of protocols in order
to begin receiving channeled messages from these UFO entities.
From that time to the present day, the positively oriented
information received has been unwaveringly concerned with
humankind’s metaphysical situation with regard to the
potentials of the Earth illusion for facilitating spiritual
evolution.
These sources speak of a unified creation wherein all is One,
all is the Creator, and the seeker’s journey is one of knowing
the self, accepting the self, and becoming the Creator.
Carla began this type of channeling in 1974 and continued up
until 2011 when a major back surgery caused her to put her
channeling on hold during her prolonged recovery. After her
passing in 2015, L/L Research, led by her husband Jim McCarty,
took up the torch and continues the channeling experiment into
the present day.
Carla authored A Wanderer’s Handbook, A Book of Days:
Channelings from the Holy Spirit, A Channeling Handbook, and
Living the Law of One 101 – The Choice, among others books.
Chief among her many accomplishments is the role she played
as the trance channel through which came the groundbreaking,
and to this day unparalleled, series of books entitled The
Law of One. The five volumes in the Law of One series consist
of 106 sessions of Q&A between Don Elkins and an advanced
intelligence that identified itself as Ra. Carla Rueckert was
the tuned-trance instrument, Don Elkins the questioner, and
Carla’s future husband, Jim McCarty, was the scribe.
This contact took place between 1981 and 1984.
What distinguished this particular contact from the larger
body of her other, consciously channeled, work was the fact
that the contact with those of Ra was a “narrow band
transmission” and as such required that she be completely
unconscious during the transmission of information. Because
of this arrangement, Ra was able to manipulate Carla’s vocal
cords and speak directly to the group with virtually zero
human filtering. This resulted in a dramatic increase in
the quality and profundity of the ET message of unity, love,
light, and joy.
Ra’s intent during this dialogue was to serve as a humble
messenger for the Law of One, that single law which states
that: “The Law of One, though beyond the limitation of name,
as you call vibratory sound complexes, may be approximated
by stating that all things are one, that there is no
polarity, no right or wrong, no disharmony, but only
identity. All is one, and that one is love/light, light/love,
the Infinite Creator.”
Carla L. Rueckert-McCarty passed into larger life in her
home in Louisville, Kentucky.. Her husband and research
associate, Jim McCarty, continues the work started by her
and Don decades ago, including serving as the instructor
for the IMU class, Basic Principle of the Law of One. L/L
Research continues to hold workshops throughout the year
along with weekly public meditations from September through
May. Their community website, www.bring4th.org, serves the
L/L readership with forums, blogs, and chat rooms.
To learn more about Carla, check out the website at
www.llresearch.org.
What happens to channelers beyond what we think we know?
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