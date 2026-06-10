Your as Close To God as You Want To Be?

How are you spiritually?





Most people if they are honest will say “About the same”?





The truth is, You are as close to God as you want to be?





And that is sad, to be content with God?





How do you draw closer to God.





Develop a prayer life, talk to God throughout the day.





Get into Gods word. Listen to God as He speaks to you?





Get rid of anything that doesn’t belong in your life (people, places, things).





E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected] Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943 My Backup Channel Pastor Bobs Garage https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc02XEhfCfigdAwtboukqJA







