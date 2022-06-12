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GOD CANNOT OVERLOOK SIN, Ezekiel 3:18-21; 33:7-16; Matt 22:10-14; Gala 6:7; Revel 20:12-13, 20220612
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54 views • June 12, 2022

GOD CANNOT OVERLOOK SIN, Ezekiel 3:18-21; 33:7-16; Matt 22:10-14; Gala 6:7; Revel 20:12-13, 20220612

Many people today believe they are saved.  They presume great assurance, and that they are on their way to Heaven when in reality, they are not.  There are some who claim great assurance who ought not to have it--those whose lives do not testify as a proof.

This class is represented by the man at the wedding feast who did not have on the required wedding garment. (Matthew 22:10-14)

The sanctified person and the unsanctified look at Heaven very differently.  The unsanctified person simply chooses Heaven in preference to hell.  The worldly person thinks that if he or she must go to either one, he or she would rather choose Heaven. However, when death stares the sinner in the face, then the presumed Christian wants to get to Heaven.  Does that remind you of someone you know?

The true believer who is filled with the Holy Spirit prizes Heaven above everything else, and is always willing to give up the world and the sin in it. 

That is why GOD calls it GRACE – GOD’s Redemption At Christ’s Expense.

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deathheavengracecrosshellsinchristianfalseghostdeadspiritholyfakecalvarylukewarmhypocritetruetreereapconfessfaithfulpresumedatoningunregenerateunsanctified
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