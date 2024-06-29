Modafinil is an Anti-Empathy Drug, Fitness Hacks, Body Building & More With 🎙️ Neal Thakkar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I interview fitness guru, Nootropics impresario, and large human, Neal Thakkar. We discuss the downsides to bodybuilding, fitness hacks, Smart Drugs vs Mindfulness, and the potent Nootropic stack he's created - QUANTUMiND. Along with...
Whether or not you should bring your smartphone to the gym.
Why Modafinil is a problematic anti-empathy drug.
We discuss the workout supplements; HMB, Yohimbine, CBD, and Creatine.
Neal warns about common mistakes to avoid making in the gym, like why...
“You shouldn't do cardio in the gym BEFORE lifting weights.”
