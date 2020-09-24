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Donald Trump vs. Fox News | Republican Presidential Debate Analysis!
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23 views • September 24, 2020
* Sorry for the bad video quality everybody. Color correction would have taken quite awhile to process and this is a pretty timely subject.
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3045/republican-presidential-debate-analysis-is-fox-news-fair-and-balanced
In the aftermath of the August 6th, 2015 Republican Presidential debate on Fox News, Stefan Molyneux and the Freedomain Radio team examine the spectacle and question the legitimacy of the Fox News’s tagline: Fair and Balanced. In the political version of the Hunger Games, Donald Trump, Jeb Bush, Scott Walker, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Chris Christie, Marco Rubio and the rest of the field squared off for their political survival. Who will get voted off the island? What exactly did Megyn Kelly say that has people so upset?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3045/republican-presidential-debate-analysis-is-fox-news-fair-and-balanced
In the aftermath of the August 6th, 2015 Republican Presidential debate on Fox News, Stefan Molyneux and the Freedomain Radio team examine the spectacle and question the legitimacy of the Fox News’s tagline: Fair and Balanced. In the political version of the Hunger Games, Donald Trump, Jeb Bush, Scott Walker, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Chris Christie, Marco Rubio and the rest of the field squared off for their political survival. Who will get voted off the island? What exactly did Megyn Kelly say that has people so upset?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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