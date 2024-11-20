The Book of Hebrews - Part 6 - "Rest for God's People" - Expository Reading

Rest for God's People

Hebrews 4:1-13 NLT

God's promise of entering his rest still stands, so we ought to tremble with fear that some of you might fail to experience it. [2] For this good news-that God has prepared this rest-has been announced to us just as it was to them. But it did them no good because they didn't share the faith of those who listened to God. [3] For only we who believe can enter his rest. As for the others, God said, "In my anger I took an oath: 'They will never enter my place of rest,'" even though this rest has been ready since he made the world. [4] We know it is ready because of the place in the Scriptures where it mentions the seventh day: "On the seventh day God rested from all his work." [5] But in the other passage God said, "They will never enter my place of rest." [6] So God's rest is there for people to enter, but those who first heard this good news failed to enter because they disobeyed God. [7] So God set another time for entering his rest, and that time is today. God announced this through David much later in the words already quoted: "Today when you hear his voice, don't harden your hearts." [8] Now if Joshua had succeeded in giving them this rest, God would not have spoken about another day of rest still to come. [9] So there is a special rest still waiting for the people of God. [10] For all who have entered into God's rest have rested from their labors, just as God did after creating the world. [11] So let us do our best to enter that rest. But if we disobey God, as the people of Israel did, we will fall. [12] For the word of God is alive and powerful. It is sharper than the sharpest two-edged sword, cutting between soul and spirit, between joint and marrow. It exposes our innermost thoughts and desires. [13] Nothing in all creation is hidden from God. Everything is naked and exposed before his eyes, and he is the one to whom we are accountable.