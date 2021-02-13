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Cryptocurrency, NFL, & The Mandalorian
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On today’s show we are going to be covering some of the week’s biggest news and events, including Tesla’s decision to accept bitcoin as payment, Marxist red flags during the super bowl, and Disney firing one of the lead actors from the cast of The Mandalorian.
As always we focus on events that we believe are relevant to the body of Christ as we near the tribulation of the last days and the return of our savior. Stay tuned for the whole show to hear our biblical analysis on each of these topics and what these events mean for the Church.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
As always we focus on events that we believe are relevant to the body of Christ as we near the tribulation of the last days and the return of our savior. Stay tuned for the whole show to hear our biblical analysis on each of these topics and what these events mean for the Church.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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