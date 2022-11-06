"A WORD TO MEXICO" : 7.1 RICHTER EARTHQUAKE (JUDGEMENT)

#MEXICO #AZTEC #PROPHECY

Today's word: Mexico will suffer a 7.1 (or more) earthquake directly at or near Mexico City. This will be for sins of human sacrifice and bloodshed, which are replayed now from ancient Aztec sacrifices. Gang violence, ritual killings, severe rape and other sexual crimes even against minors, human trafficking, cartels, drug-running and other terrible crimes are ruling in Mexico and the earthquake is judgement for that. It is time for all nations to repent of sin and turn back to the Lord with full repentance. This is the word of the Lord.





READ PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/25/a-word-to-mexico-june-25-2019/





PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:

MEXICO HELPING AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/06/isaiah-13-russia-war-december-10-2021/

MEXICANS LEAVING AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/04/the-citizen-child-and-other-prophecies-september-28-2022/





