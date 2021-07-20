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mRNA Vaccine Inventor Rails Against the Establishment's "Noble Lie"
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280 views • July 20, 2021
After several of Dr. Robert Malone's tweets go viral, he wants to set the record straight with those who wish to silence him. Dr. Malone says he created the technology behind the Covid 19 vaccines and has spent decades defending and developing vaccines. But, he says carefully crafted public messaging and aggressive vaccine pushes are not ethical. Dr. Malone has concerns about the safety of these experimental vaccines and wants to warn others.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f60694c3f23d6e17721caa
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f60694c3f23d6e17721caa
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