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Alltheworldsastage
Italy Bologna Oct15th No Green Pass Covid-19 Vaccine Passports Freedom Demonstration March Protest
Angela Brescia
https://www.facebook.com/angela.g.brescia/videos/434141068058789
https://www.facebook.com/angela.g.brescia/videos/3038290576491440
https://www.facebook.com/angela.g.brescia/videos/1349064255525530
Alessandro Guitti
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jk8fliPrQSo
Fanpage.it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cyxxFuYuN0&;t
Manuel Alberghini
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-26fJqmkYgo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSqfzdw3tzE&;t
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cyxxFuYuN0&;t
Twitch Italia Tv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndfrjZzk0rY
The coming of our creator
9MQ
https://www.facebook.com/9MQWEBTV/videos/178473771104942
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over