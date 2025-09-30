BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DE-OCCULTING THE BRAZEN HOLOGRAPHIC "MURDER" OF CHARLIE HOAX
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
136 views • 24 hours ago

Charlie Kirk ain't dead . He and his tranny, pretend wife are CIA and were groomed from birth for their day on 10th September 2025 when Freemason Adept ,Charlie faked his own Death by Holograph.!

Now his "widow" gets to masquerade as "Esther of the 21st Century".  If we read and understand the Biblical book of Esther which does NOT contain the word GOD because Esther was a Fake Jew who ordained Purim NOT GOD, then we will see exactly where this is going as it did on the Ungodly Slaughter Festival of Purim around approx 483-459BC. 

"First you get the guns, then the slaughter begins" Mao Zedong . 1893-1976

Please seek JESUS as this wicked world mocks GOD not caring about the consequences. JESUS guide and protect those who want to understand whats going on in this messed up , God hating world. 

Peace Out


Music - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-VfaG9ZN_U


'CHARLIE KIRK (THE HOLOGRAM)'

VIDEO BY: FLAT OUT TRUTH (Terry R Eicher) 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYg6hC4gYlM 

'CHARLIE KIRK PT.2'

VIDEO BY: FLAT OUT TRUTH (Terry R Eicher) 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oCvyhHvu5E


FURTHER EXCELLENT READING ON THE AFFILIATION THE KIRKS HAD WITH SECRET SOCIETIES 

^  https://sirescanor.substack.com/p/follow-the-wives-erika-kirk-melania?triedRedirect=true 

hoaxjesus christtruthchild traffickingcharlie kirkhologramcia operativesactorsfreemasonswolves in sheeps clothingkjv holy bibleerika
