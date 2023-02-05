Create New Account
Maggie Will LPGA Champion shares her Juvent story at the 2015 national PGA show.
Another Juvent/David Leadbetter success story.  LPGA Tournament winner Maggie Will shares how she was no longer able to play golf, and how Juvent brought her back on the links... not only for fun, but for back to competing!  Interviewed by Peter Simonson, Presdient of Juvent. 

juvent.com

golfjoint painlpgalmmsmicro-impactdavid leadbettermaggie will

