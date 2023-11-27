Create New Account
Ukrainian Lawmaker's Bombshell Claim As Putin's Men Prevail In War
Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a Ukrainian MP has exposed the level of confusion within the Ukrainian regime. Ukrainian Lawmaker Mariana Bezuglaya said that the Army wants to mobilise troops without a clear strategy. The lawmaker further revealed that Ukrainian military leadership has no plan for 2024.

