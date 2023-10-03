Teryn Gregson: How Children Have Been Shot Dead

Our federal government has compiled a stunning amount of pharmacovigilance data https://openvaers.com/ revealing frightening rates of adverse events and death following the jab. But behind each of those individual numbers is a person – and a family – adversely impacted. The most tragic of these stories involve children whose lives were cut short.

A new documentary about this issue is about to be released. Produced by We The Patriots USA, it’s called Shot Dead, and it will premiere in November. Faithful Freedom https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1010-faithful-freedom-with-ter-90044603/ podcast host Teryn Gregson https://teryngregson.com/ produced the film and recently sat down with The New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell to discuss her role and the importance of the documentary’s message.

For more information, please visit the Shot Dead webpage at https://wethepatriotsusa.org/



