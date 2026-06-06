THEN "THEY" SILENCED HER !!

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Interesting video, a lady calls out what she believes is about to happen in America.
She was banned on X after posting this video. This is a shortened clip; however the full clip is about 6 minutes long, unfortunately I'm struggling for internet access currently so had to cut it down. I would recommend people try listen to her full 6 minute video.
Source is War Room, 4th June 2026, 1st and 2nd hours, with Harrison Smith.