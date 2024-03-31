Create New Account
Stung by a bee: I am reminded that God TAKES AWAY THE STING from the PAIN OF THE DEATH of our loved ones MVI_9202-3,5,merged
EK the Urban Yeti
It’s been a while since a bee has stung me. I didn’t notice this one on the dead bamboo cane that I pulled out of the hedge, right where my hand grabbed it. And it served as a reminder that a sting added to pain is all the harder to take, and God promises to take away the sting of death that affects us painfully when a loved one dies, when we lean on Him.

Keywords
godlovejesussinspiritualityreligioncrucifixionsufferinghateservicejoyenlightenmentlast supperelevationtranscendencebetrayaliniquityblisseternalisationsoul of survival valuemoral agencyparadise guidelaying ones life down for ones friends

