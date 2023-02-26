Dr. R Flemming - AIDS (HIV) INSERTED INTO COVID-19

Dr. Richard Flemming presents evidence that AIDS has been inserted into SARS CoV2, citing the work of the late Nobel Prize laureate virologist, Luc Montagnier. Flemming's entire presentation is highly recommended. Note to deniers who are too brain dead to assimilate the information: take the shot and get back to us.
Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/live-from-event-2021-in-dallas-tx/
