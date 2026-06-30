Dr. Ardis Show Natural Solutions For Lupus

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In this week's episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis presents everything you need to know about lupus, a condition affecting 1.5 million Americans and what peer-reviewed science says about natural solutions mainstream medicine isn't offering. This topic is personal: a sibling's lupus diagnosis at age 21 set Dr. Ardis on the path that shaped his entire career.