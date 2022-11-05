BEST 5G DOCUMENTARY, This Bio Weapon is The Perfect Stealth Killer, the roll out will be stopped.





A Sasha Stone documentary which collates the relevant information of how destructive to human life 5G will be. It is described as the perfect stealth kill technology, you don't even know you are being targeted. The 5G frequencies used are known to cause cancer. The 5G technology has not been officially authorised for use it is completely unsafe. There have been no risk assessments on its safety carried out. The roll out of 5G is unlawful. My comment also would be it is as if we are being made to pay for our own destruction. We are privileged to be invited to foot the bill for the 5G manufacture and deployment and this is by way of the hikes in electricity bills.





One day, just like the fakery behind the covid Jabs and the ever increasing millions of excess deaths caused by the toxic shots which is now already coming to light (due to the Pfizer documents being released 75 years earlier than they were intended to be thanks to a court order by a Judge).

In the end result billions of lives will have been at least shortened. However the alterations made to DNA by the mRNA jabs means there is no guarantee the human race can recover that quickly.





5G IS NOTHING IS TO DO WITH YOUR SMART PHONE. Your so called 'smart phone' cannot connect to 5G if you believe they are meant for that you have been conned again. One day the psychopaths that have tried to arrange for the deployment of the 5G Kill Grid on a massive scale for the purpose to culls human life will meet their maker sooner than they ever imagined.





Original Source:-

