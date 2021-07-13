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Kyle Bass: China’s Digital Currency is a ‘Trojan Horse’ to Project Digital Authoritarianism
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20 views • July 13, 2021
Kyle Bass likens China’s digital yuan to a ‘trojan horse,’ saying that because it is a centralized currency controlled by an authoritarian regime, it can be used to influence important people. He also says that while the CCP is unlikely to succeed in making the digital yuan the global reserve currency, he believes that even if a small amount of people use it, it will become a big problem.
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