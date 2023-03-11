https://gettr.com/post/p2ayno188b7

3/8/2023 Miles Guo: Who can bear the CCP's years of persecution of my family and looting of my assets? The CCP has done things that gangsters and bandits would never do! The majority of the police officers who raided my father’s home were unwilling to do so and did not follow the CCP's orders to smash everything. The purpose of the CCP was to make my families miserable and homeless. The CCP did not even spare my mother’s puppy named Little Seven!

#CCP #PanguPlaza #father #raid #LittleSeven





3/8/2023 文贵直播：谁能承受得了中共多年来对我家人的迫害和对我资产的抢夺？中共干的事连黑帮土匪都不会做！大多数参与抄我父亲家的警察都不愿这么干，他们未遵守中共命令去砸烂一切。中共的目的就是让我家人痛苦和流离失所，中共连我母亲养的小Seven狗狗都不放过！

#中共 #盘古 #父亲 #抄家 #小Seven