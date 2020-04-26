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The Truth Behind Vaccines
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23 views • April 26, 2020
This is a mini compilation of several informative videos.
Shots in the Dark- Silence on Vaccines.
The Greater Good.
Vaccination -The Hidden Truth.
Vaccine and Overdose babies.
When you do your homework and realize the medical world has made a mockery of the immune system, has feasted on the ignorance and trust of society, it's hard not to be angry.
Shots in the Dark- Silence on Vaccines.
The Greater Good.
Vaccination -The Hidden Truth.
Vaccine and Overdose babies.
When you do your homework and realize the medical world has made a mockery of the immune system, has feasted on the ignorance and trust of society, it's hard not to be angry.
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