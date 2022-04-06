Healing The Road To Life Liberty And The Pursuit of Happiness

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PG here: Real repentance, real healing, real forgiveness has to do with Only using 99% gold and silver coins. Men full of Satan, willing to do anything to go to digital money. Enslaving the world under the delusion electric pulses turned into light are actual money. When your computer is off. The money is gone. It's in your mind, an illusion. Read James 5. If read correctly, Jesus is saying repent, only use gold and silver 99%. Don't cheat you neighbor. Pay at the end of the day. The end scripture is to tell others not to counterfeit money either but repent. Be converted. And pray, the prayer of Faith will heal and tell others to only use gold and silver 99% coins. Honest money. Go to Luke 12 Don't worry what you will eat, or wear. Don't counterfeit money, don't rip people off. Just typed it up in a blog. .Believe honest men: the Founding Fathers and The Constitution
Hebrews 12:22 But ye are come unto mount Sion, and unto the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to an innumerable company of angels,
23 To the general assembly and church of the firstborn, which are written in heaven, and to God the Judge of all, and to the spirits of just men made perfect,
24 And to Jesus the mediator of the new covenant, and to the blood of sprinkling, that speaketh better things than that of Abel.
Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.
LAW AND ORDER:
Convicting men of their sins, crimes so they humble themselves before God. Men must stop sinning, (committing crimes), turn to God and become Saints. In a free society all men must live right, and start doing the right thing. Living as good, clean minded men, Good citizens. Men must be honoring God's power and authority in everyone's life. There is only one law giver and that is God. Men should serve God and His laws only. All laws must submit to God's laws.
This Channel is a "How To": Home school, Grow your own food, gardening,Natural Healing, Read the Bible, Understanding The Declaration of Independence, The laws of Nature and Natures God. Your Rights that come from God, Defending your rights. Understand Law and Justice in a Christian Nation.
JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast! https://www.joshwhoradio.net/director...
Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/01/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html
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Resistance Chicks
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