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Overcoming the Great Tribulation
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276 views • February 18, 2022
Since 2020, we have witnessed a preview of the great tribulation. We have experienced a massive dose of mental pressure from the blizzard of lies and betrayals that we have endured. The mental distress of the future will be far more dangerous than the physical threat of persecution. While persecution can lead to physical death, mental distress can lead to accepting the mark-of-the-beast system which will bring eternal separation from God. The thought of Christ bringing his sword to establish justice on the earth fills the faithful with hope.
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