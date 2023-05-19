https://gettr.com/post/p2hbmw19491

0516 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

乔治桑德斯周五参观了新中国联邦基地，并表示支持郭文贵先生，周二就遭到司法部的起诉，现在，无论是谁，只要公开谈论CCP的罪行，就会遭到媒体的追踪，甚至被攻击,并将他们自己置身于危险之中！

George Santos visited the New Federal State of China base on Friday and expressed his support for Miles Guo. He was indicted by the Department of Justice on Tuesday. Now, whoever talks about the CCP’s crimes publicly will be followed by the media and even get attacked and put themselves in danger.

