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THE FAUCI ‘MISINFORMATION’ TIMELINE -- Watch Original Link in Description
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42 views • July 09, 2021
WATCH THE ORIGINAL VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-fauci-misinformation-timeline/
THE FAUCI ‘MISINFORMATION’ TIMELINE
In light of the recent release of ICAN’s Fauci Email FOIA, Jefferey Jaxen takes us on a journey through Fauci’s early involvement with gain-of-function experiments, through his on and off camera persona during the #Covid19 pandemic.
THE FAUCI ‘MISINFORMATION’ TIMELINE
In light of the recent release of ICAN’s Fauci Email FOIA, Jefferey Jaxen takes us on a journey through Fauci’s early involvement with gain-of-function experiments, through his on and off camera persona during the #Covid19 pandemic.
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