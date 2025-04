Battle of New Masada

IN A.D. 70 WE TOOK A LITTLE HILL

ALONG WITH ELEAZAR

BY OUR CUNNING & OUR SKILL





WE WAITED AT MASADA

FOR THE ROMANS TO ATTACK

UPON THAT ROCKY PLATEAU

WHEN JERUSALEM WAS SACKED

_______





WE'D MASSACRED SEVEN-HUNDRED

OF OUR PEOPLE

ALONG WITH MANY ROMANS

AND JONATHAN THE PRIEST





WE SPARED NO SOULS IN OUR

CAMPAIGN OF TERROR

WE SPILLED THEIR BLOOD & BOWELS

FROM THE GREATEST TO THE LEAST

_______





WELL WE TOOK OUR WIVES & CHILDREN

AND OUR ASSASSINS' KNIVES

THERE WAS LOTSA FOOD & WATER;

AND PLENTY OF SUPPLIES





WE CRIED OUT TO "MESSIAH"

BUT NO "MESSIAH" DID WE SEE

JUST THE VAST JUDEAN DESERT

OVERLOOKING THE DEAD SEA





[REPEAT CHORUS 1]





WELL IN A.D. 72 THE ROMANS PITCHED A CAMP

LED BY GENERAL LUCIUS SILVA

AND THEN THEY BUILT A RAMP





IT TOOK 'EM SEVERAL MONTHS BEFORE

THEY FIN'LLY REACHED TH'DOOR

BUT WHEN THEY GOT 'ER OPEN

ALL THEY FOUND WAS BLOOD & GORE

_______





WE'D KILLED OUR WIVES, AND

WE'D ALSO KILLED OUR CHILDREN

WE'D KILLED ONE ANOTHER 'TIL

THE LAST ONE TOOK HIS LIFE





WE'D KILLED OUR MESSIAH, &

WE WERE UNREPENTANT

OUR CONSCIENCES WERE FILTHY, &

OUR HEARTS WERE FULL OF STRIFE

_______





* YEAH WE CLOTHED OURSELVES WITH CURSES

* LIKE A GARMENT

* LIKE WATER IN OUR BOWELS

* AND OIL IN OUR BONES





* WE WORE OUR SHAME & COWERED

* LIKE A VARMINT

* OUR PRAYERS BECAME OUR SIN &

* GOD WOULDN'T HEAR OUR GROANS





WELL IN 1948, WE TOOK A LITTLE HILL

AFTER THE BRITISH MANDATE

BY OUR CUNNING & OUR SKILL





WE DESCENDED ON THE NATIVES

FROM THE NORTH & FROM THE WEST

WE THOUGHT THAT WE'D POSSESS THE LAND

('TWAS WE WHO WERE POSSESSED)

_______





WE MASSACRED

SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND PEOPLE

AND WE CRUCIFIED

THE LAND OF PALESTINE





WE'LL KILL & DIE

ON THIS, OUR NEW MASADA

IF WE TAKE THE WHOLE WORLD WITH US

WELL, THAT'LL BE JUST FINE





* YEAH WE CLOTHED OURSELVES WITH CURSES

* LIKE A GARMENT

* LIKE WATER IN OUR BOWELS

* AND OIL IN OUR BONES





* WE WORE OUR SHAME & COWERED

* LIKE A VARMINT

* OUR PRAYERS BECAME OUR SIN &

* GOD WOULDN'T HEAR OUR GROANS

https://eugenicide.com/newmasada.mp4