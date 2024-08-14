Bohemian Grove and the Cremation of Care Ceremony | Greg Reese

Summer camp for elitists or ancient religion of sacrifice

The Bohemian Grove was founded in 1878 by the Bohemian Club, which was formed in 1872. It is twenty-seven-hundred acres of private land in Monte Rio, California where every summer in July hundreds of the most powerful and influential men attend what is known as the Cremation of Care ceremony. An early version of it was photographed in 1915 and published by National Geographic.

In 1989, a writer for Spy Magazine infiltrated Bohemian Grove and mentioned the Cremation of Care ceremony, but did not mention the effigy. The article mostly focused on powerful drunk men dressing in drag and engaged in homoerotic behavior.

In 2000, when Alex Jones captured the ceremony on video, you can see an effigy, a model of a person to be destroyed, being burned alive in a ritual sacrifice.

Around the time that Alex Jones was there filming it, musician Kid Rock was there as a guest.

“Did you? You went to the Grove?” ~ Joe Rogan

“Yeah… It was the first evening, and you gather around, whatever, the owl by this lake, if I remember correctly, which could be a little hazy. It was long time ago. And like I've heard about this place. I’m like, this is some real secret ass shit, man, I can't believe I'm fucking here. Right?! And it's just a trove of celebrities… I met like, Paul Pelosi and his son.” ~ Kid Rock

“Oh, boy.” ~ Joe Rogan

“And like, Chris Matthews. Like, you know, and I was hanging out with them, We're having cool conversations. It's kind of weird. And then they ask me like, I had to come play my guitar.” ~ Kid Rock

“Oh no.” ~ Joe Rogan

“And like, sing at one of these camp things. And I was like, I feel so used, so dirty.” ~ Kid Rock

The oldest religion on Earth can still be found within many secret societies, the New Age movement, and hiding within many churches, mosques, and synagogues. The basis of this ancient religion is the attainment of counsel from advanced entities for one to gain Earthly wealth and power. These advanced entities have a hunger for human life, which is how human sacrifice factors into this ancient transaction.

By 2012, a handful of men were making individual claims that they witnessed human sacrifice at Bohemian Grove. Peter Chernoff says that the men taking part in the sacrifice went on to hold various positions of power in society.

“Peter, you've witnessed children being sacrificed at the Grove?” ~ Anthony Hilder

“You know, I did. At the Bohemian grove I was involved in a rather private ritual. Catholic, Nazi, Satanic in nature. A Service. A Working, if you will. With nine relative unknowns at the time, so to speak. Willie Brown, Arlen Specter, Barney Frank, Roger Mahoney, Ratzinger, who's now the Pope. Robert Byrd, George Bush senior, and Warren Buffett. And the master of ceremonies was Lieutenant Colonel Michael Aquino… The Cremation of Care, what it is really, it's a discussion regarding population control. They're making decisions as to what group of millions of people they're going to genocide next. And we all have seen the genocides over the last 10 or 15 years. For anybody who's paying even a modicum of attention. ~ Peter Chernoff

Over the years, other people have snuck inside to take video.

In a phone conversation published by former Project Veritas employee, Justin Leslie, James O’Keefe is asked about his recent attendance at the Bohemian Grove.

“I was just a guest. I didn't see anything wrong there… Some of our people that I've known for many years were there. If I saw something I would tell you… but… you know, I think there's a lot of conspiracy theories and stuff and I didn't see anything. And there's a lot of people that support us that are involved with that.” ~ James O’Keefe

This year, the Cremation of Care ceremony was conducted on July 13th, the same day that Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt. This ancient religion is entrenched within the foundations of civilization. It is the culture that created democracy. It has been around for all of recorded history. People are just now starting to see it again.

