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EntertheStars: Pfizer's Egyptian HQ's - 'Changing' Patients? [13.01.2022]
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90 views • January 14, 2022
'Brought to You by Pfizer'...
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30:19 the elevator numbers 19 - 32. 14 floors. 14 pieces of Osiris/Horus
Can you use the alchemy chart to decode what this formula is?
https://bel-jonstudios.com/images/Pfizer_detail_by_Nikos_Bel-Jon_01.jpg
https://preview.redd.it/o1p9os7otur61.jpg?auto=webp&;s=6e51050e2f26a3beecb437ef0b4b20ed460795d5
Video of the Pfizer's lobby
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tjEikTVv_o
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alchemy#Etymology
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apollo
https://www.google.com/search?q=horus+on+lotus&;sxsrf=AOaemvKkpKWaza1SB2FMBrPQYzz7tiwzKA:1642082215118&tbm=isch&source=iu&ictx=1&vet=1&fir=PqbpwyqLcraOWM%252CZQka-m7_8MfgyM%252C_%253B_mzFfnkdTRgOFM%252C7Y2xd3HtgkSuUM%252C_%253BjK9KbDJLIWXU7M%252CP94P5XMQFOZWzM%252C_%253B38VkLYkzC1Q4jM%252CP9W7ajLfVRTidM%252C_%253BdVF-mgdqs-m-SM%252Cf8LrxS-2HRenpM%252C_%253BBhNxNpVTiHZrAM%252Cd5IVbysA-6GzXM%252C_%253Bar0PKJIOS5G9CM%252ClnLJ92G0gEe_dM%252C_%253BvHrvDRp8XloWUM%252ClNx8f-CcVghfNM%252C_%253BEvIEE9qsz4kCxM%252CvjKKe_5mE8jY5M%252C_%253BVZn7tNeLftsGfM%252CMFPQmk19KeuFXM%252C_%253BiK1Wmf5pAAkhVM%252C570NdjilhSBWTM%252C_%253BY4rAgRlYQ874nM%252CmJbN56RrNorGkM%252C_%253BGXGlHEB0vp5DhM%252CVPyzwamoUDEfpM%252C_%253Bd3D4YfWHEz1oqM%252CCBjgrFufNoaErM%252C_%253B9YeySTIX_W2JtM%252CHFKXTUZc3KQQ5M%252C_%253BjXUL53JAz2g6uM%252Cas45DAGfE0pAFM%252C_%253BhMPG42UybAxKHM%252CS27W2RQklL0cLM%252C_%253B7nlJ2_4VS3cTwM%252CDf-GucbKZ8ErTM%252C_%253B6kcAQWbOLBah3M%252Ckx2p2wupo22TAM%252C_&usg=AI4_-kQMh3MuxQYlxgGht7nQ_TFCGhoV2g&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwilvP748K71AhU5lIkEHQBKAnsQ9QF6BAgGEAE&biw=1242&bih=635&dpr=1.1#imgrc=PqbpwyqLcraOWM
https://streeteasy.com/building/235-east-42-street-new_york
the artist
https://bel-jonstudios.com/
https://bel-jonstudios.com/6-008_Pfizer_Pharmaceuticals_-_4_murals_of_various_techniques_by_Nikos_Bel-Jon.html
6,359 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-wft2lOIAro
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Links:
30:19 the elevator numbers 19 - 32. 14 floors. 14 pieces of Osiris/Horus
Can you use the alchemy chart to decode what this formula is?
https://bel-jonstudios.com/images/Pfizer_detail_by_Nikos_Bel-Jon_01.jpg
https://preview.redd.it/o1p9os7otur61.jpg?auto=webp&;s=6e51050e2f26a3beecb437ef0b4b20ed460795d5
Video of the Pfizer's lobby
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tjEikTVv_o
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alchemy#Etymology
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apollo
https://www.google.com/search?q=horus+on+lotus&;sxsrf=AOaemvKkpKWaza1SB2FMBrPQYzz7tiwzKA:1642082215118&tbm=isch&source=iu&ictx=1&vet=1&fir=PqbpwyqLcraOWM%252CZQka-m7_8MfgyM%252C_%253B_mzFfnkdTRgOFM%252C7Y2xd3HtgkSuUM%252C_%253BjK9KbDJLIWXU7M%252CP94P5XMQFOZWzM%252C_%253B38VkLYkzC1Q4jM%252CP9W7ajLfVRTidM%252C_%253BdVF-mgdqs-m-SM%252Cf8LrxS-2HRenpM%252C_%253BBhNxNpVTiHZrAM%252Cd5IVbysA-6GzXM%252C_%253Bar0PKJIOS5G9CM%252ClnLJ92G0gEe_dM%252C_%253BvHrvDRp8XloWUM%252ClNx8f-CcVghfNM%252C_%253BEvIEE9qsz4kCxM%252CvjKKe_5mE8jY5M%252C_%253BVZn7tNeLftsGfM%252CMFPQmk19KeuFXM%252C_%253BiK1Wmf5pAAkhVM%252C570NdjilhSBWTM%252C_%253BY4rAgRlYQ874nM%252CmJbN56RrNorGkM%252C_%253BGXGlHEB0vp5DhM%252CVPyzwamoUDEfpM%252C_%253Bd3D4YfWHEz1oqM%252CCBjgrFufNoaErM%252C_%253B9YeySTIX_W2JtM%252CHFKXTUZc3KQQ5M%252C_%253BjXUL53JAz2g6uM%252Cas45DAGfE0pAFM%252C_%253BhMPG42UybAxKHM%252CS27W2RQklL0cLM%252C_%253B7nlJ2_4VS3cTwM%252CDf-GucbKZ8ErTM%252C_%253B6kcAQWbOLBah3M%252Ckx2p2wupo22TAM%252C_&usg=AI4_-kQMh3MuxQYlxgGht7nQ_TFCGhoV2g&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwilvP748K71AhU5lIkEHQBKAnsQ9QF6BAgGEAE&biw=1242&bih=635&dpr=1.1#imgrc=PqbpwyqLcraOWM
https://streeteasy.com/building/235-east-42-street-new_york
the artist
https://bel-jonstudios.com/
https://bel-jonstudios.com/6-008_Pfizer_Pharmaceuticals_-_4_murals_of_various_techniques_by_Nikos_Bel-Jon.html
6,359 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-wft2lOIAro
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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