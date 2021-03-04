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The Root of Trumpism Within False Prophets of American Evangelicalism Part III
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30 views • March 04, 2021
This is the third video in a series exposing the most popular preachers in America for their false prophecies relating to the 2020 presidential election. (Links to parts 1 and 2 are below.) The lies and self-righteousness of American evangelicalism go far deeper than Donald Trump. I will show you in this video that the teachings of Jesus have been left out of American evangelicalism for many decades. In fact, they have been left out of every other version of American Christianity as well. The battle between Left and Right is more like a battle between Baal and Moloch than a battle between Good and Evil. Please, give Jesus a chance to be heard in the midst of all the religious jargon.
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