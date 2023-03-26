https://gettr.com/post/p2ck5nk46af
3/24/2023 Matt Palumbo recently published a report on the Gateway Pundit, strongly questioning the indictment filed against Mr. Guo by SDNY prosecutor Damian Williams regarding the GTV valuation, so-called victims, Mr. Guo’s bail treatment, and so on, and urging for the release on bail of Mr. Guo and for him to be granted justice.
3/24/2023 网关专家新闻网站发表著名作家马特·帕伦博文章，针对纽约南区检察官威廉姆斯对郭先生的指控书中涉及GTV估值、受害人、郭先生保释待遇等方面进行了强烈质疑，并呼吁必须让郭文贵先生尽快得到保释并获得公正的对待。
