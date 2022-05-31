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VIDEO: WEF Announces the Mark of the Beast
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706 views • May 31, 2022
Clay Clark of https://thrivetimeshow.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the WEF announcement of the plan to track and control the public.
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