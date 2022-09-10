The Aftermath of the Queens Death Ensures the Freemasons Total Control of the United Kingdom

So the Queen has finally passed away. They must have stopped propping the old Lizard and her 33 clones up with adrenchrome as Prince Charles has become King Charles III. King Cherles is a devout follower of Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum's school of Agenda 2030 and the Great Reset. In the meantime King Charles III a 33rd Degree Freemason has his younger brother Prince Edward heading the United Kingdom's largest Freemasonic Lodge in London, England. Yes, the evilness has increased under King Charles it has definitely NOT subsided. Also, today we saw the reunion of the Fab Four as Prince William and Kate showed up to a pre-arranged meet and greet with Prince Harry and his demon woman Meghan Markle on his flank, all touchy and feely with him as all handler woman like to to.
#FabFour #Freemasons #GreatReset
Related links:
Inside The Freemasons' Oldest Grand Lodge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkxpCe3zdvY
Freemason 300th Anniversary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8wURb7npl4
