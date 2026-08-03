BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Teen Evangelist Shares How to Raise Kids Who Detect Lies and Stand for Truth - Mason Smith
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
433 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
22 views • Yesterday


Trapped in a vortex of lies and addiction, Mason Smith was ready to take his own life…until Jesus intervened. He made a deal with the Lord and asked Him to give him a life worth living - a request that has been fulfilled many times over. As a young evangelist, Mason’s incredible testimony strikes a chord with teens and young adults. Despite being raised in a Christian household, he reflects on how he fell prey to the lies of the Devil, and how Christ rescued Him out of that abyss, allowing him to be in a deep relationship with his Savior, rather than a mere intellectual observer. Mason shares his advice, based on life experience, about how parents can go deep with their kids and help guide them in a way that will prepare them for real temptations and challenges they will face in life. Don’t invest in a wall of protection; invest in the child, Mason says.



TAKEAWAYS


If your children know the truth, they will follow the truth


Pray over your children and speak Biblical truth into their lives every day and drench your children in truth so they can recognize deception


Spend time every day reading the Word of God and talking with Him


Don’t be afraid to be counterculture - stand out from the perversity of this fallen world



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/41P6iIj


🔗 CONNECT WITH TORCHBEARERS

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thetorchbearers_/

Show: https://bit.ly/3OBT2DQ


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

https://counterculturemom.com/download-new-app/


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2025 Recap & 2026 Goals: https://bit.ly/2026CCM

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #MasonSmith #Bible2School #PublicSchool #BibleEducation #LifeWiseAcademy #ChristianParenting #KidsMinistry #FaithOverFear #JesusSaves #BiblicalParenting #Homeschooling #Homesteading


Keywords
satankidstestimonychristiandevilteensministryevangelistteenagercounterculturemomgopsel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Lights Are Going Out: America&#8217;s Failing Grid is Pushing Us Toward Off-Grid Solutions

The Lights Are Going Out: America’s Failing Grid is Pushing Us Toward Off-Grid Solutions

Mike Adams
Full Skynet: Why the Pentagon&#8217;s AI-First Military Is a Nightmare That Threatens Humanity

Full Skynet: Why the Pentagon’s AI-First Military Is a Nightmare That Threatens Humanity

Mike Adams
The Flock Files: A warning we can&#8217;t afford to ignore

The Flock Files: A warning we can’t afford to ignore

Belle Carter
Top U.S. General Warns of Insufficient Naval Forces to Protect Israel

Top U.S. General Warns of Insufficient Naval Forces to Protect Israel

Garrison Vance
Polls Show Trump Approval at Historic Lows Amid Iran War

Polls Show Trump Approval at Historic Lows Amid Iran War

Garrison Vance
The ancient wisdom of cypress: How an essential oil used by Egyptians and Greeks is finding new life in modern wellness

The ancient wisdom of cypress: How an essential oil used by Egyptians and Greeks is finding new life in modern wellness

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy