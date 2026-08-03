Teen Evangelist Shares How to Raise Kids Who Detect Lies and Stand for Truth - Mason Smith





Trapped in a vortex of lies and addiction, Mason Smith was ready to take his own life…until Jesus intervened. He made a deal with the Lord and asked Him to give him a life worth living - a request that has been fulfilled many times over. As a young evangelist, Mason’s incredible testimony strikes a chord with teens and young adults. Despite being raised in a Christian household, he reflects on how he fell prey to the lies of the Devil, and how Christ rescued Him out of that abyss, allowing him to be in a deep relationship with his Savior, rather than a mere intellectual observer. Mason shares his advice, based on life experience, about how parents can go deep with their kids and help guide them in a way that will prepare them for real temptations and challenges they will face in life. Don’t invest in a wall of protection; invest in the child, Mason says.









TAKEAWAYS





If your children know the truth, they will follow the truth





Pray over your children and speak Biblical truth into their lives every day and drench your children in truth so they can recognize deception





Spend time every day reading the Word of God and talking with Him





Don’t be afraid to be counterculture - stand out from the perversity of this fallen world









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