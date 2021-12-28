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Hooking your brain up to the borg - Transhumanism Part 2
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2 views • December 28, 2021
The New American Video, December 7, 2021
Deep State maniacs and minions are openly working on technology that will hook human brains up to super computers and artificial intelligence, warns The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From installing electrodes in the brain to using genetically engineered viruses to activate certain areas of the brain, the research has been going on for decades. Elon Musk's "neuralink" directly connects brains to computers and is already working in animals. Next will be humans. Alex also discusses Mark Zucerberg's so-called Metaverse and "trans-species individuals" who claim not to be fully human because they have "upgraded" themselves. And the Deep State is making great progress in this drive to merge the human brain and mind with technology. The end goal is total tyranny.
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Deep State maniacs and minions are openly working on technology that will hook human brains up to super computers and artificial intelligence, warns The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From installing electrodes in the brain to using genetically engineered viruses to activate certain areas of the brain, the research has been going on for decades. Elon Musk's "neuralink" directly connects brains to computers and is already working in animals. Next will be humans. Alex also discusses Mark Zucerberg's so-called Metaverse and "trans-species individuals" who claim not to be fully human because they have "upgraded" themselves. And the Deep State is making great progress in this drive to merge the human brain and mind with technology. The end goal is total tyranny.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85
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