Kyiv Strives To Open New Front

In an attempt to hide its defeats on the frontlines, Kyiv launched new provocations on Russian territory. As always, the risky operations failed and ended with senseless bloodshed.

The Ukrainian military had a busy night. The armed Forces of Ukraine attempted another breakthrough by small forces near the Russian border villages of Kurilovka and Goncharovka in the Kursk region. Small assault groups of up to 100 servicemen in total with NATO armored vehicles and several tanks were dispersed in the forest areas near the border to launch simultaneous attacks on Russian territory. They reportedly included militants from the so-called Russian Volunteers Corps, created by foreign special services for media attacks on Russian territory, as well as servicemen of the 22nd Separate Motorised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and soldiers from the Territorial Defense units.

This group of forces acting in the Kursk direction gained a special triangle symbol.

The accumulation of Ukrainian forces was spotted by Russian reconnaissance long before their operation began. As a result, they were pounded by Russian strikes in recent days, suffering losses.

The border assault began early in the morning on August 6. Ukrainian ground forces troops were supported by artillery fire and massive drone strikes.

The battles did not last long. Russian border guards repelled the attacks and pushed the Ukrainians back to their territory, where they were defeated by Russian artillery and airstrikes. According to preliminary reports, the Ukrainian military lost at least twenty servicemen killed and 50 more wounded.

As a result of the Ukrainian shelling and drone strikes in residential areas, at least one civilian was killed and 13 others were wounded, including children. Another civilian was killed as a result of a precise drone strike on his vehicle in the Belgorod border region.

Another attack was launched at night in the Kherson region. The Ukrainian military attempted to land on the Tendra Spit to advance deep into the Russian rear. This is the second Ukrainian attempt to gain a foothold there and it failed. The Ukrainian boats were destroyed by regular Russian forces before they approached the Russian coast.

The attempt to launch assaults in the Kursk region and attack the Tendra Spit are nothing but more evidence of impotence of the Ukrainian military to achieve any gains at the front. They also reveal that the Armed Forces of Ukraine has no more forces left to launch any large sabotage operations in the Russian rear. In the morning, Ukrainian soldiers should gain some headlines in the MSM with photos from Russian villages to bring some hype to Kyiv. None of their goals were achieved. Meanwhile, bad news is coming about major defeats of the Ukrainian army on the frontlines.

https://southfront.press/kyiv-strives-to-open-new-front/