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Canadian Pastor Expels Gestapo
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193 views • April 05, 2021
A no excuses Canadian Pastor expels government gestapo from his church during Passover. He serves as a signpost and example for those who understand Believers are to be salt and light, not "closet Christians."
An arbitration award that was done on behalf of all people stands as a testament to a government of, by, and for the people turned government of, by, and for the corporations. The award stands ready for enforcement.
www.hudok.info
An arbitration award that was done on behalf of all people stands as a testament to a government of, by, and for the people turned government of, by, and for the corporations. The award stands ready for enforcement.
www.hudok.info
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