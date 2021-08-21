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EXPOSED: ARE YOU SURE YOU WANT TO PUT THIS IN YOUR BODY "PERMANENTLY"??
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441 views • August 21, 2021
Man (Vaccine Police) investigates the package insert of one of the vaccines from a local pharmacy. But what he found out was just shocking. Just unbelievable & LESSON LEARNED. Did you know about this?
Think for yourself, while it's still LEGAL.
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Think for yourself, while it's still LEGAL.
Please Like, Share, & Subscribe.
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