Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Is a Pioneer Missionary? (Part 1) with Richard McDaniel
channel image
The Berean Call
148 Subscribers
1 view
Published 8 days ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-richard-mcdaniel-part-1

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Today I have the privilege of introducing Richard McDaniel. I've known Richard for more than 20 years. He's an elder at Bend Bible Fellowship, the church that Dave and Ruth attended before they went home to be with the Lord.


And what I want to do today and for our session next week, I want to discuss with him mission work, which he's been actively involved with—you'll tell us, Richard, but I think all your life, right? Yeah, so, Richard, thanks for joining me on Search the Scriptures 24/7.

Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahonmike gendron

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket