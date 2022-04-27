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WARNING!! PASSOVER ? OR EASTER ? THEY AIN'T THE SAME
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247 views • April 27, 2022
* Attention *
(Our apologies folks for deleting the first version of this video.(1st published 14/4/2022)
Corrections were necessary, and we have humbly made them, with Jesus help, and clarified the cross bar, forming the cross, that Jesus was crucified on, on the tree.)
WARNING!!
PASSOVER ?
OR
EASTER ?
THEY AIN'T THE SAME
Holiday
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/holiday/
“April Fool’s Day”
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/april-fools-day/
Easter
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/easter/
Passover
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/passover/
Cross
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/cross/
Aquarian Cross
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/aquarian-cross/
The Cross Symbol
https://www.thesimpleanswers.com/articles/2012/02/18/the-christian-cross-is-pagan/
The Crucifixion - A Medical Perspective
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EXLv0j3QdM
Thank you so much to all of the gifted musicians, whose beautiful music we credit in this playlist -
We thank you, and wish to use your music for God's glory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKMmMHyLBCE
(Please excuse the very Satanic alter / ruin photo on the video)
PASSOVER ?
OR
EASTER ?
THEY AIN'T THE SAME
We have ALL been lied to.
Spiritual lies are the most dangerous and deadly lies.
Enough is enough.
Please seek JESUS, and please make SURE you get your hands on, and are reading, studying and meditating ONLY JESUS' TRUE, miraculous, seventh purified, persevered (PSALM 12:6-7 KJV) Word of TRUTH -
The Authorized King James Bible
- Authorized by The Holy Ghost
JESUS is LORD
We wish to dedicate this film to Jesus our Passover Lamb
-
Who gave his life for a randsom for our sins at Passover, for all who call on him as their Saviour, who only is worthy to forgive sin, and give us eternal life.
His offer of forgiveness is fast evaporating.
The Good Shepherd will not wait forever, call on him now
Thank you Dear LORD JESUS
(Our apologies folks for deleting the first version of this video.(1st published 14/4/2022)
Corrections were necessary, and we have humbly made them, with Jesus help, and clarified the cross bar, forming the cross, that Jesus was crucified on, on the tree.)
WARNING!!
PASSOVER ?
OR
EASTER ?
THEY AIN'T THE SAME
Holiday
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/holiday/
“April Fool’s Day”
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/april-fools-day/
Easter
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/easter/
Passover
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/passover/
Cross
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/cross/
Aquarian Cross
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/aquarian-cross/
The Cross Symbol
https://www.thesimpleanswers.com/articles/2012/02/18/the-christian-cross-is-pagan/
The Crucifixion - A Medical Perspective
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EXLv0j3QdM
Thank you so much to all of the gifted musicians, whose beautiful music we credit in this playlist -
We thank you, and wish to use your music for God's glory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKMmMHyLBCE
(Please excuse the very Satanic alter / ruin photo on the video)
PASSOVER ?
OR
EASTER ?
THEY AIN'T THE SAME
We have ALL been lied to.
Spiritual lies are the most dangerous and deadly lies.
Enough is enough.
Please seek JESUS, and please make SURE you get your hands on, and are reading, studying and meditating ONLY JESUS' TRUE, miraculous, seventh purified, persevered (PSALM 12:6-7 KJV) Word of TRUTH -
The Authorized King James Bible
- Authorized by The Holy Ghost
JESUS is LORD
We wish to dedicate this film to Jesus our Passover Lamb
-
Who gave his life for a randsom for our sins at Passover, for all who call on him as their Saviour, who only is worthy to forgive sin, and give us eternal life.
His offer of forgiveness is fast evaporating.
The Good Shepherd will not wait forever, call on him now
Thank you Dear LORD JESUS
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