WARNING!! PASSOVER ? OR EASTER ? THEY AIN'T THE SAME

* Attention *(Our apologies folks for deleting the first version of this video.(1st published 14/4/2022)Corrections were necessary, and we have humbly made them, with Jesus help, and clarified the cross bar, forming the cross, that Jesus was crucified on, on the tree.)WARNING!!PASSOVER ?OREASTER ?THEY AIN'T THE SAMEHoliday“April Fool’s Day”EasterPassoverCrossAquarian CrossThe Cross SymbolThe Crucifixion - A Medical PerspectiveThank you so much to all of the gifted musicians, whose beautiful music we credit in this playlist -We thank you, and wish to use your music for God's glory(Please excuse the very Satanic alter / ruin photo on the video)PASSOVER ?OREASTER ?THEY AIN'T THE SAMEWe have ALL been lied to.Spiritual lies are the most dangerous and deadly lies.Enough is enough.Please seek JESUS, and please make SURE you get your hands on, and are reading, studying and meditating ONLY JESUS' TRUE, miraculous, seventh purified, persevered (PSALM 12:6-7 KJV) Word of TRUTH -The Authorized King James Bible- Authorized by The Holy GhostJESUS is LORDWe wish to dedicate this film to Jesus our Passover LambWho gave his life for a randsom for our sins at Passover, for all who call on him as their Saviour, who only is worthy to forgive sin, and give us eternal life.His offer of forgiveness is fast evaporating.The Good Shepherd will not wait forever, call on him nowThank you Dear LORD JESUS