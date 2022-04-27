BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WARNING!! PASSOVER ? OR EASTER ? THEY AIN'T THE SAME
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
70 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
247 views • April 27, 2022
* Attention *
(Our apologies folks for deleting the first version of this video.(1st published 14/4/2022)
Corrections were necessary, and we have humbly made them, with Jesus help, and clarified the cross bar, forming the cross, that Jesus was crucified on, on the tree.)

WARNING!!
PASSOVER ?
OR
EASTER ?
THEY AIN'T THE SAME

Holiday
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/holiday/
“April Fool’s Day”
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/april-fools-day/
Easter
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/easter/
Passover
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/passover/
Cross
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/cross/
Aquarian Cross
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/aquarian-cross/
The Cross Symbol
https://www.thesimpleanswers.com/articles/2012/02/18/the-christian-cross-is-pagan/
The Crucifixion - A Medical Perspective
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EXLv0j3QdM

Thank you so much to all of the gifted musicians, whose beautiful music we credit in this playlist -
We thank you, and wish to use your music for God's glory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKMmMHyLBCE
(Please excuse the very Satanic alter / ruin photo on the video)

PASSOVER ?
OR
EASTER ?
THEY AIN'T THE SAME

We have ALL been lied to.
Spiritual lies are the most dangerous and deadly lies.
Enough is enough.

Please seek JESUS, and please make SURE you get your hands on, and are reading, studying and meditating ONLY JESUS' TRUE, miraculous, seventh purified, persevered (PSALM 12:6-7 KJV) Word of TRUTH -
The Authorized King James Bible
- Authorized by The Holy Ghost
JESUS is LORD

We wish to dedicate this film to Jesus our Passover Lamb
-
Who gave his life for a randsom for our sins at Passover, for all who call on him as their Saviour, who only is worthy to forgive sin, and give us eternal life.
His offer of forgiveness is fast evaporating.
The Good Shepherd will not wait forever, call on him now

Thank you Dear LORD JESUS
Keywords
liesdeathheavenjesus christeasterforgivenesshellsatantruthchoicelifebiblicalpassoverpagangnosticgnosticismpaganismluciferfreewillkjv holy biblelentthe word of godthe feast of unleavened breadapril fools dayspiritual lies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Cassie B.
French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

Chase Codewell
Ohio Public Health Order Allows 21-to-25-Day Exclusion of Unvaccinated Students After Disease Cases

Ohio Public Health Order Allows 21-to-25-Day Exclusion of Unvaccinated Students After Disease Cases

Belle Carter
California Enacts 13 Bills Restricting Teens&#8217; Social Media and Chatbot Use

California Enacts 13 Bills Restricting Teens’ Social Media and Chatbot Use

Edison Reed
The 200-Year History of Vaccine Disasters That The Government Censors

The 200-Year History of Vaccine Disasters That The Government Censors

Morgan S. Verity
The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy