Quo Vadis





Oct 15, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for October 14, 2023





Please like, comment and subscribe!





Thank you!





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro:





Dear children, courage!





Do not be discouraged!





The victory of the Church of My Jesus will come through love and the defence of the truth.





By the fault of the bad shepherds, the errors will spread everywhere, but the powers of hell will never defeat the true Church of My Son Jesus.





Be attentive!





Fill yourselves with hope!





Do not allow the mire of false doctrines to drag you into the spiritual abyss.





Listen to Jesus and the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





With the Rosary in hands, fight against the enemies of God.





Your weapon of defence will always be the truth.





I am your Mother and I come from Heaven to help you.





Listen to Me!





I know your needs and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





Onward, without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady's message to Pedro Regis for January 13, 2022 was very similar.





That message of Our Lady to Pedro follows here:





Dear children, bad shepherds will embrace what has always been darkness and many of my poor children will be contaminated.





Open your hearts to the light of truth.





Do not allow half-truth to lead you away from my Son Jesus.





Seek the Lord who loves you and waits for you with open arms.





Difficult days will come for men and women of faith.





The abominable will be embraced and the righteous will be persecuted for loving and defending the truth.





Turn away from all evil and serve the Lord with faithfulness.





Do not forget: your victory is in the Lord.





Whatever happens, do not depart from the Church of my Jesus.





I am your Mother, and I have come from Heaven to call you to conversion.





Accept my calls, and you will be proclaimed Blessed by the Father.





Onward in defense of the truth!





This is the message I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=df4zjU1UXjM