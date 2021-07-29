The largest revolt in decades burst out in Cuba

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07/17/2021 Frustrated, hungry, and terrified residents in Cuba hurled their anger towards a government they see as having failed the country. The crowds chanted: we want medicine, we want food.
The island’s coffers are empty. There is a critical food shortage and the healthcare system is in shambles. The Cuban people are seeing their survival at stake.