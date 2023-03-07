High-Flying Logistics: How this shipping company could disrupt the Cannabis Industry

International shipments of cannabis and imports into the US are on a steady upward trajectory.







357 Canna Logistics, a division of The 357 Company that specializes in the transport and logistics of cannabis, is one of the few companies with extensive experience in logistics, cannabis and hemp, enabling them to navigate the complexities of international shipping and cannabis that vary with each country and state.





They currently serve 20+ countries. Their 357 Hemp Logistics division specializes in hemp transport within the US, dealing with the crazy patchwork of regulations that vary from state to state.





Potential Topics:

*What’s happening on the international front for cannabis

*Challenges of international shipments when it is still illegal in many countries

*How they succeed in avoiding arrest and delays while headlines scream about busts and confiscation of shipments in the US.

*The art of balancing packaging, cost and weight to ensure that the perishable cargo is kept at the right conditions throughout the supply chain to prevent spoilage, yet not break the bank.





Before co-founding The 357 Company, Kevin Schultz served as Vice President at Verano Holdings LLC, a vertically integrated company of medical and recreational cannabis licenses. In that role, he had a strong focus on the entire supply chain while ensuring compliance and production goals were being strategically planned to supply the market with consistent and safe products.





Guest:

Kevin Schultz, President, The 357 Company

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevinschultz1/





Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/





