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Tucker Carlson September 30, 2020
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68 views • October 01, 2020
The fact that Hillary Clinton was the Russia Collusion perpetrator is not “Breaking News.” We’ve known about it for years. #SeanHannity
I’m glad that Tucker brought up the JFK Assassination documents still being withheld by the CIA. Even the ones that were released last year are completely unreadable. I know because I downloaded them. I agree with Jim DiEugneio’s assessment that this was deliberate. You don’t have to redact documents if they can’t be read in the first place.
I’m glad that Tucker brought up the JFK Assassination documents still being withheld by the CIA. Even the ones that were released last year are completely unreadable. I know because I downloaded them. I agree with Jim DiEugneio’s assessment that this was deliberate. You don’t have to redact documents if they can’t be read in the first place.
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