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In progress Testimony by Kevin Hodge at G2CU
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95 views • October 04, 2020
Genesis II Church University www.G2CU.info.com Click the Big TV to zoom on into our 24/7 training room. Please join us as we can stay open. It will take many time zones to keep it open 24/7 but the Americas are open all day from 8am to 8pm central. We invite all language's to participate. English + other is a must for Faculty & Staff members. We have a premium room with 50 Breakout Rooms for your language needs. Everything is free. Even MMS Kits as donations are available.
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